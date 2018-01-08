James E. McCormick

James E. “Jimmy” “Pop” McCormick, 85, of Louisiana died Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

He was born May 13, 1932 in Spencerburg to Eddie and Lettie McCormick. He married Fannie Price. She survives.

Other survivors include a son, Dennis McCormick and wife, Jessica of Louisiana; a daughter, Lettishia Burchfield and husband, Mark of Marshfield; 10 grandchildren, Shirl Phillips, Paul, Joseph, Marianne, Aidan, Gabriel, Sophia, Madelyn, Jacob, and LaCosta Hays and husband, Austin; five great-grandchildren, Elisabeth, Lillie, Leland, Kayla, and Michael; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Wilbur McCormick and Lewis “Rudy” McCormick; a son, Robert “Bob” McCormick; and one granddaughter, Bobby Jo McCormick.

James retired from Hercules after 30 plus years of employment. He loved the outdoors, sitting under the shade tree and mowing yards.