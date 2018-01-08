Wendell S. Oliver

Wendell S. Oliver, 85, of Louisiana died Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 at his home in Louisiana.

Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. Burial of cremains will be at the Fairview Cemetery near Louisiana.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m., until time of service at 2:30 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

He was born Nov. 20, 1932 in Louisiana to Steve and Ida Mae McMillan Oliver. He was married to Alice A. Kawamura on Jan. 14, 1955 in Independence. She survives.

He is also survived by one son, Larry Wayne Oliver of Loveland, Colo.; a daughter, Alika Suzanne Mackley of Kansas City; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two nieces.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Neil Oliver.

Mr. Oliver was a lifelong resident of Pike County. He was a veteran serving in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He was employed as a truck driver for Valley Steel and International Transport and later worked a shop foreman for Hermann Bros./Transwood Co., until his retirement in 1995.

Mr. Oliver loved to go trout fishing and had caught many trophy-sized fish over the years.

Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association, c/o Collier Funeral Homes, Inc., 117 Barnard Drive, Louisiana, MO 63353.