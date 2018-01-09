Louisiana Teams Win Hardware At 22nd Annual Clopton Tournament

Bulldogs Claim Third Place Over Wright City At Clopton Tourney

Louisiana had a semifinal hiccup, but rebounded for a 61-43 win over Wright City to claim the third place trophy at the 22nd Annual Clopton Tournament last week.

Derek Richards scored 17 points in all three games, but was more impressive on the boards, preventing second chance points against a larger Wildcat team.

Richards drained a first quarter three, but the Bulldogs trailed 17-13 after the opening eight minutes in the third place tilt.

The Bulldogs converted on eight of ten free-throws in the second quarter to pull within a point at the half.

Louisiana pulled ahead after the break. Richards scored seven in the quarter and Zac Harrison scored twice to up his game total to ten points for the game.

The Bulldogs hit on 7 of 12 free throws in the final quarter, to outscore Wright City 19-11 in the fourth to win the game handily.

Richards was named the Community State bank TribCast Player of the Game and was chosen as a member the All-Tournament Team which is selected by area media.

Other scoring: Harrison, 12; Michael Francis, 10; Dalton Oberhaus, 9; Zach Ellsworth, 4; Isaac King, 4; Remi Feldewerth, 4.

The Bulldogs were in the third place game after a 45-36 loss to (6) Wellsville in the semifinals.

It was the Tigers jumping ahead in the first quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 11-9 despite eight points from Richards.

The teams were even in the second quarter and Louisiana briefly took a lead in the third, but the Bulldogs entered the fourth trailing by a point.

Harrison scored three points in the fourth and Richards drained a pair of three pointers in the final eight minutes, but the Bulldogs couldn’t find any other scoring.

Wellsville found their touch in the fourth, scoring 17 points to down the Bulldogs by nine.

Scoring: Richards, 17; Harrison, 9; King, 4; Oberhaus, 3; Francis, 3.

Louisiana used a big third quarter to beat the Silex Owls 51-29 in the opening round of the tournament on Tuesday.

Oberhaus hit five points in the second quarter and Richards nailed three from the three point line to put Louisiana up 23-16 at the half.

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 19 after three quarters with a pair of three balls from Ellsworth. He drained another trey in the fourth as the Bulldogs downed the Owls by 22 points.

Scoring: Richards, 17; Ellsworth, 11; Oberhaus, 10; Harrison, 9; King, 2; Tyler Hopkins, 2.

Louisiana improved to 6-4 this season with their two tournament wins.

The Bulldogs will host Monroe City tonight (Tuesday, Jan. 9) and will have Barat Academy on Friday, Jan. 12.

Louisiana Girls Claim Consolation Trophy Against Wellsville At Clopton Tournament

The (5) Louisiana Lady Bulldogs collected the consolation trophy at the 22nd Annual Clopton Tournament last week with a 56-37 win over (6) Wellsville-Middletown on Friday night.

The Lady Bulldogs dominated Wellsville throughout the game, outscoring them 15-4 in the opening frame and 10-7 in the second quarter for a haltime lead of 25-11.

Louisiana kept the pressure on, outpacing Wellsville 17-8 in the third quarter. The Lady Trojans made up some ground in the fourth quarter, outscoring Louisiana 19-14 in the final frame, but the Lady Bulldogs were in full control.

Kyjiah Clark was named the Community State Bank TribCast Player of the Game with 27 points (including four three-pointers) in the game. She also earned a spot on the All-Tournament team that is selected by area media including The People’s Tribune and TribCast.

Brianna St. Clair had nine points in the win, Raelee Burse and Mechia Campbell each had seven points, Caitlyn Gloe scored four points and Kailey Thurman contributed two to the victory.

Louisiana picked up the 49-43 win over (8) Winfield in the consolation semifinal last week.

The Lady Bulldogs edged Winfield in the opening quarter, 16-15 with 12 points from Clark (including two three-pointers).

Clark kept up the pressure in the second quarter as she knocked down another three-pointer and six other points as Louisiana outpaced Winfield 11-7 for a halftime lead of 29-22.

Winfield narrowed the gap in the third quarter with an 11-6 frame to draw within two points.

Louisiana was 6-8 from the charity stripe in the final stanza to help close the door with a 14-10 performance.

Clark hit 29 points in the semifinal including 8-12 free throws and three treys. St. Clair had eight, Gloe scored six, and Burse, Faith Rule and Campbell each had two points in the win.

Louisiana was edged by (4) Silex in the opening round game last Monday, 49-44.

Burse led the way with 16 points, Clark had eight, St. Clair scored seven, Gloe contributed five and Rule and Campbell each had four points.

The Lady Bulldogs will host Monroe City tonight (Tuesday, Jan. 9) and travel to Clopton on Monday, Jan. 15.

