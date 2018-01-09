Safety Coalition Invites Public To Meeting For Opiod Use/Addition On Jan. 11

The Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety will hold its quarterly meeting on Thursday, Jan. 11 from 9:30-11 a.m., in various locations using videoconferencing at Missouri Department of Transportation facilities.

“We want to accommodate all our safety advocates, so we are encouraging anyone to attend who might be interested in the grants we offer or the programs available through the Coalition,” said Marisa Ellison, facilitator of the NE Coalition.

The agenda includes a presentation on opioid use and addiction by Jim LeBaron, administrator of the Adair County Health Department and Damon Kizzire, EdD, superintendent of Kirksville R-3 Schools, and an update on a radio campaign for north central Missouri.

In addition to these presentations, discussion will be held about the number of fatalities in northeast Missouri, which is actually lower than in recent years; however, there were a significantly higher percentage of those who died who weren’t wearing a seat belt. “The statewide average is 64 percent of those who died on Missouri roads weren’t wearing a seat belt; in northeast Missouri, that number is nearly 90 percent,” said Chief Ed Bogue, City of Palmyra Police Department and a member of the Coalition. Other discussion will include information about free online resources available for older drivers and their families, and equipment that can be available to law enforcement and emergency medical services through the Coalition grant process.

The primary meeting will be held at the MoDOT district office, 1711 South Highway 61, Hannibal, MO in the Salt River Room. Other locations that will use videoconference capabilities to accommodate are:

MoDOT Regional Office, 26826 U.S. Highway 63 North, Macon

Kirksville maintenance facility, 22777 Potter Trail, Kirksville

Troy project office, 121 Francis Drive, Troy

Mexico maintenance facility, 1600 Christopher Drive, Mexico

“The Coalition is a statewide effort to reduce fatalities and disabling injuries and involves more than a hundred organizations who coordinate and fund programs and services to support the goal of zero fatalities,” Ellison said. “Our process for obtaining funds is simple, and they are available for organizations who can help us work toward this goal,” she added. Some organizations that have benefitted from previous funding include local law enforcement, schools, hospitals, and health departments, among others.

“This is a good opportunity to network, as well as learn about how we can all work together to continue the trend of working toward our goal of zero deaths in Missouri roads,” Ellison added.

More information about the Coalition can be found at www.savemolives.com.