Calvin S. Bontz

Calvin S. Bontz, 77, of rural Curryville died Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at his farm west of Curryville.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m., at Waters Funeral Home with Pastor Nathan Detmer officiating. Music will be provided by Dennis Noel, soloist. Entombment will be in Vandalia Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday (today) from 5-7 p.m., at Waters Funeral Home in Vandalia.

He was born Oct. 7, 1940 in Center, the son of Ernest L. and Willia M. Simpson Bontz. He married Helen Sue Dowell in Vandalia Aug. 15, 1959. She preceded him in death on Sept. 20, 2011. He then married Phyllis L. Martin Bishop in Montgomery City on July 31, 1985. She preceded him in death on May 29, 2012.

Survivors include one daughter, Margie Sue Bontz of Bowling Green; two step-children, Mitzi Nichols and husband, Tom of Buell and Phillip Bishop and wife, Bessie of Hannibal; four grandchildren, Candice S. Bontz of Bowling Green, Zack and Tyler Nichols of Buell and Paige Bishop of Hannibal.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Bobbie J. Bontz on Dec. 13, 2002; one brother, E. W. Bontz; and one sister, Wanda M. Bontz Motley.

He grew up in the Center area and was a 1958 Perry High School graduate. Calvin has lived on his farm near Curryville since 1960. He first worked for the City of Perry and then went to work at Harbison-Walker Refractories. Calvin then became a fulltime grain and livestock farmer.

His love for horses led him to be a “Founding Father” at Tri-County Saddle Club. He taught the next generation to compete in several events. His career was in machinery sales. He started out selling equipment from his front yard and it grew to the Bontz Machinery lot in Vandalia.

Calvin traveled many miles and made many friends buying and selling equipment. His final retirement sale was in 2016. He was a member of the New Harmony Christian Church.

His hobbies included collecting knives and guns, attending auctions, horseshows, parades, Old Threshers conventions, fairs, tractor pulls and playing cards.

Pallbearers will be Shannon Culwell, Merle Lee Culwell, Jon Janis, Noel Baker, Phillip Bishop, Tyler Nichols and Zack Nichols.

Memorials are encouraged to the Tri-County Saddle Club.