Danny L. Bryant

Danny L. Bryant, 65, of Troy, formerly of Clarence died Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 at Mercy Hospital- Lincoln.

Memorial service was held Sunday, Jan. 7 at 3 p.m., at McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory in Troy with Pastor Jane Kelley officiating.

Visitation was Sunday, Jan. 7 from 12-3 p.m., at McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory in Troy.

He was born Jan. 15, 1952 in Macon. Danny grew up in Clarence with his four sisters. He attended South Shelby High School, where he met the love of his life, Anne Homan.

After graduating from South Shelby High, he attended tech school in St. Louis to become a diesel mechanic.

On Sept. 3, 1972 Danny and Anne were united in marriage in Shelbyville. To this union were born three boys: Matthew, Michael and Mitchell. In 1980, Danny started working as a lineman for Ameren UE, he retired after 37 years of employment.

Danny enjoyed hunting, working outside, working with cattle, attending grandchildren’s school and sports activities, deer hunting and gardening.

He is survived by his wife, Anne Bryant of Troy; three children, Matthew Bryant and wife, Nichole of Troy, Michael Bryant and wife, Mandi of Curryville, and Mitchell Bryant and wife, April of O’Fallon, nine grandchildren, Lela, Makayla, Aidan, Gabriel, Elijah, Isaac, Ian, Cameron and Mia; four sisters, Susan Gough and husband, Jim of Shelbina, Mary Lou Jurardo and husband, Jim of Kearney, Charlotte Parson and husband, Ronnie Bill of Shelbyville, and Barb Hatcher and husband, Greg of Troy, his uncle, Larry Freels of Kirksville; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Leroy and Lela Marjorie Freels Bryant.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or donor’s choice, c/o the funeral home.