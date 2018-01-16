Fr. Patrick J. Shortt

Father Patrick J. Shortt, 76, of Mary’s Home died Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 at Landmark Hospital in Columbia.

He was born May 1, 1941 in Chamber, Co. Leitrim, Ireland, the son of the late Peter and Margaret O’Hagen Shortt.

He is survived by his four siblings, Seamus Shortt, Kathleen Walsh, Eileen Newman, and Anne Rodgers.

Fr. Shortt studied at Corduff National School in Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Ireland from 1947-55, and St. Mary’s Preparatory Seminary High School in Moyne, Co. Longford, Ireland from 1955-60. He attended St. John’s College Seminary in Waterford, Ireland from 1960-66. He was ordained to the Holy Priesthood of Jesus Christ on June 12, 1966 for the Diocese of Jefferson City, at Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity of Waterford, Ireland, by the Most Reverend Michael Russell, Bishop of Waterford and Lismore, Ireland. Fr. Shortt arrived in Jefferson City on Aug. 1, 1966.

His pastoral assignments were: associate pastor, Blessed Sacrament Church, Hannibal, Aug. 21, 1966-June 15, 1967, associate pastor, St. Clement Church, June 15, 1967-Oct. 10, 1969, associate pastor, St. Peter Church, Jefferson City, Oct. 30, 1969-Aug. 17, 1973, Spiritual Formation Director, St. Thomas Seminary, Hannibal, Aug. 17, 1973-Aug. 6, 1982, Pastor, Queen of Peace Church, Ewing, Aug. 14, 1974-Aug. 6, 1982, Rector, Cathedral of St. Joseph, Jefferson City, Aug. 6, 1982-June 21, 1989, Pastor, St. Michael Church, Russellville, Jan. 14, 1989-June 21, 1989, Pastor, St. Pius X Church, Moberly, June 21, 1989-June 20, 2000, Pastor, Mary Immaculate Church, Kirksville and the Mission of St. Rose of Lima, Novinger, June 20, 2000-July 1, 2008, Pastor, Our Lady of the Snows Church, Mary’s Home, July 1, 2008-Dec. 21, 2017, Canonical Pastor, Sacred Heart Church, Eldon, Aug. 1, 2009-July 1, 2010, Canonical Pastor, St. Lawrence Church, St. Elizabeth and St. Anthony Church, St. Anthony, Dec. 1, 2010-Dec. 21, 2017.

Other positions held by Father Shortt: Director of the Catholic Youth Organization, appointed June 26, 1970-75; Confessor for Sisters of St. Francis at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Hannibal, appointed July 7, 1975; YMCA board member in Jefferson City from 1983-88; worked with the Knights of Columbus and Columbian Squires; Diocesan Mediation and Arbitration Board Member, appointed Oct. 21, 1986; “Come Share” Nation Food Service to Needy from 1990-94; National Federation of Priests’ Councils representative and board member form 1993-96; Dean of the Hannibal Deanery, Dean of Jefferson City Deanery from 1984-85, Dean of Columbia Deanery from 1994-95 and Dean of Kirksville Deanery from Oct. 1, 2004-July 1, 2008; Priests’ Senate from 1984-85 and 1994-95; College of Consultors from Feb. 11, 1994-Sept. 1, 1998; Presbyteral Council Senator, Kirksville Deanery from Aug. 4, 2000-Oct. 1, 2003 and Senator, Sedalia/Lake Deanery from Aug. 7, 2009-Oct. 1, 2011; and Pastors Review Panel from Feb. 24, 2010-Dec. 21, 2017.

After being involved in the Cursillo Movement since 1970, he was appointed Spiritual Director of the Cursillo Movement in the Diocese of Jefferson City from Oct. 21, 1986-Dec. 21, 2000. Afterwards, he continued his involvement with the Cursillo Movement until his death. Father Shortt was also involved in other spiritual Movements within the Diocese: CYO SEARCH for Maturity, Teens Encounter Christ, Residents Encounter Christ, Marriage Encounter, Engaged Encounter, and Pre-Cana.

Fr. Shortt worked in Prison Ministry from 1970-2000 at several facilities within the Missouri prison system. Being involved in the Residents Encounter Christ spiritual renewal experience gave him additional opportunity to work with men and women in the prisons.

Fr. Shortt celebrated his 25th Anniversary of Holy Priesthood on June 9, 1991, at St. Pius X Church in Moberly. He celebrated his 40th Anniversary on June 11, 2006, at Mary Immaculate Church and Newman Center in Kirksville. He celebrated his Golden Jubilee on June 26, 2016, at Our Lady of the Snows Church in Mary’s Home.

Visitation was at Our Lady of the Snows Church, 272 Highway H, Mary’s Home on Monday, Jan. 8 from 4-8 p.m., with the prayer vigil at 7 p.m. Visitation was at Our Lady of the Snows Church in Mary’s Home on Tuesday, Jan. 9 from 9-10:30 a.m. The concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial followed at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of the Snows Church, Mary’s Home. Burial immediately followed in Our Lady of the Snows Cemetery in Mary’s Home. A luncheon followed.

Memorials in his name are suggested to Our Lady of the Snows Parish of Mary’s Home.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Phillips Funeral Home of Mary’s Home, Missouri.