Gail Ann Lybarger

Gail Ann Lybarger, 51, of Vandalia died Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 at SSM Audrain Medical Center-Mexico.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Friday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with the Rev. Marvin Davis officiating. Burial was in Curryville Cemetery.

Visitation was held at 9 a.m., at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home.

Gail was born June 22, 1966 the daughter of Edwin and Clara Grote Lybarger.

Survivors include a daughter, Kellie Lybarger of Vandalia; a son, Michael Lybarger and wife Jennifer of Vandalia, and Randy Lybarger of Curryville; her mother, Clara Lybarger; step-father, Larry Hendrix; brothers, Jerry Lybarger and wife, Stacey of Blue Springs, Lashaun Davis and wife, Grace of Mexico, and Brandon Davis of Mexico; grandsons, Trent Maiden, Trevor Miller, Kayden Crisman Lybarger and Thomas Fresquez; numerous nieces and nephews.

Gail worked in the nursing field since 1983 and currently worked at Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia.

Pallbearers were Paul Marshall, Brandon Davis, Lance Dixon, Lashaun Davis, Bruce Pearl and Craig Warfield. Honorary pallbearers were Larry Hendrix, Albert Lawson, L.B. Grimmett, Trent Maiden.

Memorials may be made to the family, c/o Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

