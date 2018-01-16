Help Wanted

JOB OPENING Due to our recent expansion of services we are seeking to add an additional Registered Nurse to our Home Health & Hospice Team! If you know anyone that holds these credentials who is eager to serve and care for the members of our community please urge them to apply! The Pike County Health Department Home Health and Hospice is seeking a Registered Nurse to assist with home visits for both home health and hospice. Applicant must have at least 1 year experience in home care or an acute setting. Applicant must also be familiar with patient assessments, quality of care, teaching of patients/caregivers, and performance of skilled procedures. Applicant must have a current nursing license in the state of Missouri. For more information, please call our office at 573-324-2111. Find an application on our website www.pikecountyhealth.org

CAREER OPPORTUNITY Green Supply, a nationally recognized wholesale distributor has open positions in the following areas: Warehouse – All Shifts – Benefits Include: Paid time off – Health, dental, vision & life insurance – Employee discounts on product – Paid holidays • Must Pass Pre-Employment Drug Test • Apply in person at Green Supply, 3059 Audrain Road 581 – Vandalia. No phone calls. Refer questions to jobs@greensupply.com

OSWALD CROW AGENCY, an Independent Insurance Agency in Bowling Green, MO is looking for a competitive Insurance Sales Producer to help us expand our business by actively seeking and acquiring new clients. Our goal is to formulate strong relationships to ensure growth and preserve the strength of our agency’s status. Please send resumes to: a.oswald@oswaldcrow.com

NOW HIRING! Advantage Nursing Services is seeking RN and LPN’s in Troy, MO. Multiple shifts available. Sign on Bonus. Weekly Pay. Apply Online! www.ansjobs.com or call 1-800-830-2737

REQUESTING BIDS Pike County Fair Board is requesting bids for the construction of a covered eating area at the Pike County Fairgrounds. Please contact Steve Gamm at 573-470-8346 or Tim Gamm at 573-470-5560 for bid details. bids are due by Feb. 2, 2018. Pike County Fair Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

HELP WANTED The Louisiana R-II School District is seeking applicants for full-time and substitute bus drivers. Full-time positions include benefits. Qualified applicants should apply in person at the Superintendent’s Office, 3321 Georgia St., Louisiana. Equal Opportunity Employer. Dr. Todd Smith, Superintendent of Schools

PIKE COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL is accepting applications for: DIRECTOR OF NURSING The Director of Nursing (DON) is responsible for the management of nursing services (which includes EMS) and is responsible for providing direction to the clinical practice of nursing and Emergency Medical Services. The Director of Nursing facilitates/directs effective, efficient patient care. In providing leadership to Nursing and EMS, the DON ensures the development, implementation and evaluation of policies, programs and services consistent with Pike County Memorial Hospital mission, goals, and objectives. The Director of Nursing in cooperation with the department directors is also a facilitator in ensuring that the nursing service adheres to regulations set forth by State, CMS and TJC. The candidate should be Graduate from an accredited school of nursing; current registration in the State of Missouri; Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing or current enrollment in program required, Masters preferred. Should possess a minimum of five (5) years clinical nursing experience; minimum of three (3) years progressive nursing management experience. Experience with interpretation of state, CMS and TJC regulations and previous experience with Strategic Planning and Budget preparation.would be preferred. Must maintain current licensure in the State of Missouri and current CPR certification. Prefer certifications ACLS/TNCC/PALS or ENPC. Apply online or in person at Pike County Memorial Hospital 2305 Georgia • Louisiana, MO 63353 573-754-5531, ext 106 www.pcmh-mo.org EOE