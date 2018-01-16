Laura Belle Turpin

Laura Belle Moore Turpin, 92, of Louisiana peacefully died to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.

The funeral service were held at 2 p.m., Saturday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green. Richard Biggs officiated.

Visitation was from 4-8 p.m., Friday and 1-2 p.m., Saturday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home.

Laura was born in Vera Sept. 28, 1925 to Herschel and Lola White Moore. She graduated from Louisiana High School in 1944.

Laura was married to the love of her life, Raymond B. ‘R.B.’ Turpin on Sept. 28, 1947 at Antioch Presbyterian Church, near Cyrene. They were married for almost 61 years.

Laura was a homemaker her whole life, creating and sustaining a loving household for her husband and seven children. Her husband, R.B., farmed near Cyrene in partnership with Kirby Wilson, and later with Kenneth Turpin. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, knitting, crocheting, crafts, cooking, reading and spending time with her large family.

Laura and R.B. also enjoyed traveling in their later years. They were able to say that they had been to all 50 states, as well as Great Britain and other countries in Europe. They especially enjoyed their trips to Hawaii.

Laura was a lifelong Christian, initially joining her childhood church, Providence Presbyterian Church, and then becoming a member of Antioch Presbyterian Church after she was married there in 1947. As a member of Antioch, she was an elder and a deacon, and taught Sunday school and vacation bible school.

Laura is survived by six children, Cynthia Branstetter of Ozark, Richard Paul Turpin of Nunica, Mich., Patty Dortch and husband, Dale of Troy, Ill., Kenneth Turpin and wife, Lynn of Bowling Green, Alan Turpin and wife, Malissa of Independence, Kan., and Lawrence Turpin and wife, Jana of Delton, Mich. She is survived by 15 grandchildren, Robyn Johnson and husband, Bryan, Stephanie Kehoe and husband, Troy, Jodi Mills, Amy Perilman and husband, Steve, Stephen Turpin, Michael Turpin and wife, Anita, Nathan Turpin and wife, Courtnee, Chantille Schram and husband, Nathen, Jamie Turpin, Scott Bair and wife, Connie, Christy Bair and Jon Segelhorst, Sarah Turpin, David Turpin, Kinzy Turpin and Courtney, and Josiah Turpin. She is also survived by 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Laura is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond B. Turpin, a son, Herschel Turpin , a granddaughter, Tamra Turpin, one brother, Herschel Melvin Moore , and two sisters, Avalon Craig and, Delores Vaughn.

Pallbearers were Stephen Turpin, Michael Turpin, Nathan Turpin, Kinzy Turpin, Josiah Turpin, David Turpin, Scott Barr and Joey Johnson.

Memorial donations may be given to Antioch Cemetery or Bethany Cemetery.

