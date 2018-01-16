Mark Steven Chier

Mark Steven Chier, 63, died Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 at his home in Paynesville surrounded by his wife, Nancy, and granddaughter, Jillian, who wrote his obituary.

Mark’s wishes were to be cremated. He wanted a big party and spread his ashes on Slim and Westport Islands of the Mississippi River. His wishes will be accommodated on Saturday, Aug. 11.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday at the Annada Christian Church. Food and fellowship will immediately follow. If you can attend, please bring a picture and brief memory of Mark for the memory jar to Annada Christian Community Church; 204 Arlington, Ave.

Mark leaves behind his lifelong friend and wife of 15 years, Nancy Ann Hunot-Chier of Paynesville; a son, Jeffrey Chier and girlfriend, Kristina Willman, of Foley; a daughter, Jessica Chier and boyfriend, Adam Niswonger of St. Ann; one stepson, Sean Wesley McGranor of St. Louis; three granddaughters, Jillian, Kaydence and Kearstin Chier; one grandson, Bently Niswonger; and two additional granddaughters who he came to love as his own, Elizabeth and Kaysea Foulon. Mark also leaves three siblings, Michael Chier and wife, Sharon of Maryland Heights, Marie Kelly and husband, Pat of St. Charles, and Margie Britt and husband, Ron of St. Louis; and mother-in-law, Ann Hunot-Mendenhall of St. Louis and many other in-laws. Mark was a loving uncle to several nieces and nephews. He also leaves numerous friends, family and all the animals on “Chier’s Half Acre.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Henrietta Chier.

Mark spent most of his childhood and adult life hunting and fishing. He was as strong as Atlas and worked in construction for most of his adult life. Mark accepted Jesus as his savior and was baptized in November 2017. He made numerous friends throughout his life. He was always willing to help everyone. That was my husband….kind and helpful to everyone.

His life on earth is celebrated in the fact that our Lord embraces him and gives Mark eternal life. Rest in peace and harmony my husband, and may you always be Forever Young. As Mark would say, “I’m 19 going on 20.” Cash and Jillian will miss you. Thank you for the memories!

Memorials may be made to Jillian’s College Fund, c/o Carter-Ricks Funeral Home, 107 S. 5th Street; Elsberry, MO 63343.

