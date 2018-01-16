Mary Virginia Dodd

Mary Virginia Dodd, 89, of Bowling Green and formerly of New London, died Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at the Moore-Pike Nursing Home in Bowling Green.

Funeral services were Friday at 2 p.m., with Pastor Milton Baumgardner officiating. Burial followed at Grand View Burial Park.

Visitation was from 12-2 p.m., Friday at Grand View Funeral Home in Hannibal.

Mary was born Jan. 21, 1928, in Center, the youngest daughter of Ausro V. and Goldie P. Hess. She married Ralph Barr who died during WWII. She later married Steve Dodd on May 8, 1949. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by one son, Jim Barr and wife, Mary Jo; two grandchildren, Marsha Collins and husband, Joe, and Matt Barr; four great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Barr, Emily Collins, Mackenzie and Zachary Barr.

Her parents; a brother, James D. Hess; and a sister, Cora M. McArthur preceded her in death.

Mary enjoyed camping, gardening and the farm life. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Pallbearers were Matt Barr, Joe Collins, Caitlyn Barr, Arthur Hammel and Emily Collins. Honorary pallbearers were Marsha Collins, Mackenzie Barr and Zachary Barr.

Condolences may be sent to condolences@grandviewfuneral.com.

Memorials maybe given to Pike County Health Department, Home Health and Pike County Hospice.