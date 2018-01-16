Michael Runyon

Mike Runyon, 51, of Frankford died Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Saturday at Frankford Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Joe Siefkas officiating. Burial was in Fairview Cemetery in Frankford.

Visitation was from 4-7 p.m., Friday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

Mike was born Jan. 25, 1966 in Hannibal, the son of Roger Warren and Linda Belle Carlson Runyon.

Survivors include his father, Roger W. Runyon; a son, Brandon Runyon and wife, Brittany of Hannibal; grandchildren, Kinsley and Kaysen Runyon; one sister, Melinda Buchanan and husband, David of Frankford; three nephews, Chance Buchanan and wife, Malinka, Cole Buchanan and Cory Buchanan; a great-niece Braelynn Buchanan; and an aunt, Millie Reading.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Runyon; paternal grandparents, Lenard and Betty Runyon; maternal grandparents, Beulah Carlson and C.L. Carlson.

Mike grew up and lived most of his life in Frankford. He graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1984.

He was a member and elder of the Frankford Presbyterian Church. Mike worked for Charles Wood Furniture before working livestock on the family farm with his father. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, truck and tractor pull and especially enjoyed watching Brandon in demolition derbies.

Serving as pallbearers were Ronnie Spegal, Troy Blackwell, Gary Hamilton Sr., Chance Buchanan, Cole Buchanan, and Cory Buchanan.

Memorials may be made to the Frankford Presbyterian Church.