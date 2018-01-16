Peggy Anne Powell

Peggy Anne Powell, 59, of Louisiana died Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 at Liberty Hospital in Liberty.

Funeral services were Saturday at 2 p.m., at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana with the Rev. C. Jassel Strong officiating. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery near Clarksville. A repass followed the burial at the American Legion in Clarksville.

Visitation was from 12-2 p.m., Saturday.

She was born June 2, 1958 to Howard Rose, Jr. and Mary Helen Powell. She graduated from Clopton High School and then moved to Louisiana.

Peggy is survived by her siblings, Dorothy Powell of Louisiana, William ‘Bro’ Powell and wife, Rosie of Columbia, Mark Powell of Clarksville, Paul and Karen Powell of Eolia, Paula and Gary Richardson of Louisiana, LaMont and Julie Davis of Paynesville, and K’veon Burse of Louisiana who she loved and took care of as he was her own, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Leslie Rose, James Edward Powell, Floyd Ernest Powell, and Travis Lee Davis, and one sister, Mary Margret Childs.

Pallbearers were Kevin Scott, Wilford Moore, Ed Wheeler, Ronnie Redd, Wesley Richardson, Scott Yates, Robbie Scott, and Antonio Mcgruder.

Memorials can be sent to donor’s choice, c/o the funeral home.