Bowling Green Tournament: Ladies Opening Round

Join The People’s Tribune Monday (1/22) for TribCast Coverage of ladies opening round action from the 93rd Annual Bowling Green Invitational. Coverage from both the High School Gym and the Middle School Gymnasium begins at 5:15 PM with the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative/TribCast Pregame.

Middle School Gym action includes (2)North Callaway vs. (7)Louisiana at 5:30 and (3)Clopton vs. (6)Silex at 6:50

High School Gym games include (1)Bowling Green vs. (8)Winfield at 5:30 and (4)Elsberry vs. (5)Van-Far at 6:50