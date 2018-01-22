Ardell L. Bainter

Services for Ardell Leroy Bainter, Sr., 92, of Mountain View, Ark., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Bienhoff Funeral Home in Center, with the Rev. Tom Day officiating. Burial will be in Salem Baptist Cemetery, rural Center.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Mr. Bainter died Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal.

He was born May 15, 1925 in Prairie Du Rocher, Ill., the son of Roy F. and Emma Erlene Roy Bainter. He was married to Frances Davidson on Nov. 3, 1960. She preceded him in death. He later married Marilyn Sue Gill Denton on Feb. 27, 1993. She survives.

Other survivors include: two sons, Ronald Lee Bainter of Little Rock, Ark., and Ardell Bainter, Jr. of Hannibal; four stepsons, Bill Denton and wife, Ellen of Ward, Ark., Jim Denton and wife, Gwen of Hinsley, Ark., Paul Denton and wife, Betty of North Little Rock, Ark., and Larry Denton and wife, Lisa of Cabot, Ark.; two daughters, Cynthia Zeiger and Stacy Diane Branham and husband, Thomas K. of Hannibal; seven grandchildren; six step grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Delmar and Roy Junior Bainter.

Mr. Bainter was raised in the New London and Frankford area. He served in the U.S. Army from January 1945-December 1946 and attained the rank of tec 4. He worked for the Jack Cooper Transport Company of Kansas City for over 35 years. He earned the special honor of the Million Mile Club without any accidents three different times, having traveled over three million miles. He moved to the Little Rock area in 1987.

He was Catholic by faith and a member of the Teamster’s Union Local 498 in Kansas City; a member the Salt Lake City VFW Post 4355; and the American Legion Post #2015 in Mountain View, Ark.

Pallbearers will be members of his family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salem Baptist Cemetery, 53860 Salem Lane, Center, MO 63436.

