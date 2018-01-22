Bernadine ‘Bonnie’ Mary Klott

Bernadine “Bonnie” Mary Klott, 83, of Bowling Green died Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday at St. Clement Catholic Church with the Rev. Jason T. Doke, STL officiating.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

Bonnie was born Dec. 30, 1934 in St. Clement, the daughter of Bernard and Anna Grote Meyer. On April 16, 1955 she married Anthony Albert Klott. He survives.

Other survivors include five children, Mike Klott and wife, Teresa of Bowling Green, Mark Klott and wife, Sandy of Curryville, Margie Chaney of Parkville, Joe Klott and wife, Stephanie of Curryville, and Greg Klott and wife, Stacie of Harrison, Ark.; grandchildren, Chris Klott, Hillary Hakenwerth and husband, Jason, Ben Klott, Ella Klott, Kristin Hagen and husband, Tom, Jack Chaney, Kate Klott, Rachel Klott, Colin Klott; two great-grandchildren, Addison and Rory Hagen; a brother, Ray Meyer and wife, Delores of Bowling Green; two sisters, Lorraine Meyer of Bowling Green and Rita Meyer of Bowling Green; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Bea Perette; and son-in-law, Dale Chaney.

Bonnie lived all of her life in the St. Clement area until they moved to town in 2013 and was a member of the St. Clement Catholic Church.

Bonnie worked for two years at Bridal Originals at the beginning of her marriage then spent many years working on the family farm and raising her family. After her children were grown she worked for Dr. Stephen Chismarich at the dental office.

Pallbearers will be Mike Klott, Mark Klott, Joe Klott, Greg Klott, Ben Klott and Chris Klott. Honorary pallbearers will be Colin Klott, Jack Chaney, Gerald Merz, John Mullins, Alan Salfen, and Chris Tophinke.

Memorials may be made to the St. Clement Church or the St. Clement Cemetery.

