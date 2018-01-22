Bowling Green Tournament: Boys Opening Round

Join The People’s Tribune Tuesday (1/23) for TribCast Coverage of boys opening round action from the 93rd Annual Bowling Green Invitational. Coverage from both the High School Gym and the Middle School Gymnasium begins at 5:15 PM with the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative/TribCast Pregame.

High School Gym games include (1)Van-Far vs. (8)Silex at 5:30 and (4)Bowling Green vs. (5)Elsberry at 6:50

Middle School Gym action includes (2)North Callaway vs. (7)Clopton at 5:30 and (3)Louisiana vs. (6)Winfield at 6:50.