Iris E. McCollum

Iris E. McCollum, 74, of Louisiana, formerly of Center, died Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 at Maple Grove Lodge Nursing Home in Louisiana.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 2 at the Edgewood Baptist Church in Edgewood. The Rev. Bill Maupin will officiate. Burial of her cremains will be at Dover Cemetery near Clarksville following service.

Visitation will be held from noon until time of service at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 2 at the church.

She was born on May 13, 1945 in Dover to Earl Dalmon Traynor and Willie Belle Geery Traynor. She was married to Clyde R. McCollum on April 5, 2011 in Carrolton, Ill. He survives.

She is survived by five children, Twyla Jane Milstat of Bowling Green, Frosty Petty of Edgewood, Kitty Ann Mays of Louisiana, Dale Allen Traynor of Curryville,, and Calvin Petty, numerous grandchildren; seven brothers, Guy William Traynor of Eolia, Marion Traynor of Louisiana, Donald Traynor of Bowling Green, Earl Traynor of Centralia, Terry Traynor of Louisiana, Mike Traynor of Silex, and Milo Traynor of Edgewood, and a sister Eleanor Lobb of Jonesburg.

She was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Willie Traynor, a sister, Donna Mae Patrick, and a brother, James Dalmon Traynor.

She had graduated Clopton High School in 1958. She served in the U.S. Army as a recruiter in Hannibal. She had worked as a home care nurse in Pike, Lincoln, and Ralls Counties for 30 years.

She loved quilting and crocheting and was a member of the Edgewood Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Pike-Lincoln Tech for nursing school or to the family, c/o the funeral home.