Janice E. Miller

Janice E. Miller, 66, of St. Peters, formerly of Louisiana, died Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 at her home in St. Peters.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday (today) at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana.

A prayer service will follow visitation at 7 p.m., at the funeral home.

She was born Aug. 4, 1951 in Louisiana to W.E. “Chick” and Alice L. Blackmore Love.

She is survived by her four children, Nicki Loyd and husband, Terry, Jeremy Miller and wife, Chrissy, Brittany Lindsey and husband, Dustin, and Krissy Cochell and husband, John; eight grandchildren; two sisters, LuAnn Watson and husband, Dick, and Barbara Leverenz; a step-sister, Sherry Pitzer, and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and step-mother, Chick and Betty Love, her mother, Alice Love, and a sister, Terry Wright.

Janice had graduated from Louisiana High School in 1969. She loved her grandbabies and was proud of all her children.

She loved to sew, cook, do woodworking, and was part of the Ladies Sodality of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Louisiana.

Memorials can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Louisiana, c/o the funeral home.