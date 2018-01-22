Joyce Jeanne Jamison

Joyce Jeanne Jamison, 73, of Louisiana died Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 at her home in Louisiana.

Graveside services were held at 11:30 a.m., Friday at Bowling Green Cemetery. The Rev. Bill Maupin officiated.

Visitation was from 10-11 a.m., Friday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana.

She was born July 3, 1944 in Pike County to William Wood Jr. and Dortha Price Wood. She was married to John Samuel Jamison Jr. on May 31, 1963 at the Second Baptist Church in Bowling Green.

He preceded her in death on Nov. 4, 2015.

She is survived by a daughter, Bronwyn Burbridge and husband, Brian of Overland Park, Kan.; a son, David “Brad” Jamison and wife, Ruth of St. Peters; two granddaughters, Madisyn Burbridge of Overland Park, Kan., and Ellie Jamison of St. Peters; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, William in 1977, and her mother, Dortha in 1998.

Joyce had graduated from the Bowling Green High School in 1962. She had also attended Quincy College in Quincy, Ill.. She had been employed as a secretary for Valley Steel in Louisiana, and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Louisiana.

She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.

Memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church in Louisiana or to the donor’s choice, c/o the funeral home.

Catherine D. Robey

Catherine D. Robey, 98, of Silex died Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at Elsberry Health Care Center.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Monday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Silex with the Rev. James Huffman officiating. Burial was in Millcreek Cemetery in Silex.

Visitation was from 3:30-7 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.

Catherine was born Feb. 18, 1919 in Silex, the daughter of Alfred and Winnie Copher Wilp. On Aug. 7, 1937 she married Robert Robey. He preceded her in death on Dec. 8, 1985.

Survivors include a daughter, Patsy Pool and husband, Earnest of Silex; granddaughter, Trecia Groshong and husband, Scott of Silex; great-grandson, Austin Groshong of Silex; and great -granddaughter, Sarah Groshong of Silex; cousins, Richard Thompson, Randy Copher and Imogean Robinson; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Catherine lived in the Silex area all her life and was a member of the Silex Baptist Church. She liked sewing, making quilts, traveling and most of all being with family and friends.

Pallbearers were Jack Robey, Alan Pruyn, Gary Pruyn, Austin Groshong, Ron Smith and Billy Momphard.

Memorials may be made to the Silex Senior Center or the Millcreek Cemetery.