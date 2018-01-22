Lucille Maupin

Lucille (Evans) Maupin, 82, of Montgomery City, formerly of Middletown, died Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Monday at Hopewell Baptist Church in rural Wellsville. The Rev. Jim Cline officiated. Serving as soloist was Tara Calton. Burial was in Fairmount Cemetery in Middletown.

Visitation was from 2-6 p.m., Sunday at Myers Funeral Home in Middletown.

Mrs. Maupin was born July 28, 1935 in Pike County, a daughter of William Luther and Pearl Ida Libby Evans.

She attended Bowling Green Public Schools.

On July 21, 1956 in Mexico at the home of the Rev. Delbert Admire, she married Clifford Wendell Maupin. They shared over 50 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on Jan. 26, 2007.

Clifford and Lucille had lived in rural Middletown all of their married life. Lucille moved to Montgomery City in 2007.

She was a homemaker and housewife. Lucille and Clifford had run a diversified livestock and row crop farming operation, as well as Maupin Farm Supply, Inc. She had also been the bookkeeper for the grain bin and farming operation from 1967-2003.

Lucille was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church in rural Wellsville, where she had taught Bible School. She was also a lifetime member of Hawk Point VFW Auxillary Post 7560, former 4-H Leader and member of the Middletown Harmony Club and had been a Montgomery County Republican committeewoman.

She enjoyed gardening, canning and reading. Lucille was an avid bingo player and also liked going to the boat. She and Clifford liked to go dancing. Lucille and Clifford loved to travel and had gone on many foreign country trips with the grain bin company. They also took each one of their girls on a trip and enjoyed two trips by themselves. Those trips included England, a Caribbean Cruise, Africa, Israel, China-Hong Kong, Australia and Brazil. Lucille also enjoyed going on the bank trips and especially liked traveling with her daughters and grandchildren.

Lucille is survived by her five daughters, Theresa Lee Maupin, of Wellsville, Calista Ann Whitehead, of Montgomery City, Brenda Kay Todd and husband, Randy of Wellsville, Sharon Sue McLaughlin and husband, James III of Fulton and Linda Gail Block and husband, Jim of Montgomery City; 10 grandchildren and spouses, Michael “Mike” and Melissa Shelton of Amelia, Ohio, Donna and Jim Viehmann of New Florence, Caren Whitehead of Wellsville, Brian Whitehead and Misty Mendenhall, of Bluffton, Jason and Jessica Todd of Wellsville, Nathan Todd of Columbia, Jim and Holly McLaughlin IV and Jon McLaughlin of Columbia, Molly Block of Columbia and Macy Block of Montgomery City; nine great-grandchildren, Coltin Dorrell, Alison Viehmann, Codi Viehmann, Isaac Todd, Natalie Todd, Libby Todd, Hailey Shelton, Brooke Kuebler and Trent Kuebler; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Loren and Lorna Biggers, of Mexico, and Marilyn Maupin Hall of Rome, Georgia; in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clifford Wendell Maupin; infant brother, Robert Evans; infant sister, Lois Evans and two sisters, Juanita Zielinski and Lena Mae Singleton.

Serving as pallbearers were Tom Benney, Gary Biggers, Brad Shramek, Doug Shramek, Jim Viehmann and Steve Walton. Honorary pallbearers were her grandchildren, Michael Shelton, Donna Viehmann, Caren Whitehead, Jason Todd, Nathan Todd, Brian Whitehead, Jim McLaughlin IV, Jon McLaughlin, Molly Block and Macy Block.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Montgomery County Imagination Library, c/o Myers Funeral Home, 203 East Bates Street, Wellsville, MO 63384.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.myersfuneralhome.biz.