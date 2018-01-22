Lynn Marie Benthall

Celebrating a life! There are three stages to a person’s life: Our birth, our lives and our death.

Lynn Marie Benthall was born Nov. 20, 1965 to Odis Benthall and Petrina Spatafora Benthall in St. Louis. Lynn was the third of four children, Johanna Braun and husband, Robert, Dana Gordy and husband, David and Mark Benthall. She has several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Having a special needs child in the 1960’s presented its challenges for Lynn’s parents. With love, understanding, patience and perseverance, along with several moves Lynn lead a fulfilled life. Lynn attended Gifford’s School of Learning in Lincoln County and upon the families move to Pike County she attended Lillian Schaffer State School until age 19. She was briefly employed at the Pike Shop.

Lynn lived at Ruth Jensen Residential Services since 1982. Lynn also attended the PCADD Day Program for over 30 years. Being one of the first individuals participating in this SB 40 sponsored program. PCADD allowed Lynn to become more involved in her community on a daily basis. She and her support staff enjoyed volunteering at NECAC, Pike Pioneers, Second Baptist Church in Bowling Green and the Twin Pike YMCA in Louisiana.

Lynn loved music, dancing, art work, cards and puzzles. She enjoyed playing basketball, walking at the track and bowling. She continued to be involved with Special Olympics throughout the years. In the summer Lynn liked to swim and swing. It was a favorite past time and many memorable moments spending time with family and watching sports (especially the St. Louis Cardinals) on TV with her parents.

She treasured family time. Lynn was content just visiting, laughing and sitting at mom’s kitchen table. She made friends of most people she encountered. While she had limited communication her kind smile and attentive eyes warmed people as she entered a room. Lynn has had so many special staff from the day program and residential care along with her community that have been passionate supporters throughout her 53 years of life.

Lynn Marie Benthall died Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 at Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana.

Funeral services were at 11:30 a.m., Friday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green. Burial was in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bowling Green.

Visitation was from 10-11:30 a.m., at the funeral home.

Pallbearers were Mark and Ryan Benthall, David and Garett Gordy, Jeff Braun, and Dewayne Francis. Honorary pallbearers were Mary Oberman, Leslie Talkington, Katelyn Gordy, and Heather Francis.

In lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to Ruth Jensen Residential Care, c/o house 1, 5 Industrial Dr. Bowling Green, MO 63334.

“Good byes are not forever, they are not the end; it simply means we will miss you until we meet again……..Love you family and friends.”

