Vernon Joseph Lagemann

A Mass of Christian Burial for Vernon Joseph Lagemann of Elsberry, formerly of Center, were held at 10 a.m., Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Elsberry. Fr. Charles Tichacek, church pastor,officiated with burial in the Elsberry City Cemetery near Elsberry.

Visitation was from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Elsberry. A Rosary was prayed at 4 p.m.

Mr. Lagemann, 88, died Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at his home in Elsberry.

He was born May 15, 1929 in New Haven, he was the son of Alfred L. and Louise Daley Lagemann.

Joe attended school through the tenth grade. He was united in marriage on Oct. 14, 1950 in Elsberry to Evelyn Mae Davis. This union was blessed with five children: Marijo, Christopher Joseph, David Paul, Rose Maria and Michael John. Following the death of Evelyn in 1976, Joe later married Dolores Anna Adam McMullen in Elsberry on Aug. 6, 1977. He worked as a production supervisor at Dundee Cement Company for 24 years, retiring in 1990.

Joe was a member of the United Cement, Lime and Gypsum Workers. He was a longtime member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Holy Name Society. Joe served as a Boy Scout Leader for several years and was a dedicated American Red Cross Blood Donor. Joe and Dolores recently returned to Elsberry after living in Center for the past 25 years, where they were active members of the St. William Parish.

He was a lifelong hunter and fisherman. He shared his love and enthusiasm for the outdoors with his children, grandchildren and many other young people. Joe was a jack of all trades who never failed to share his skills with anyone who needed help.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 40 years, Dolores Lagemann of Elsberry; five children, Marijo Lagemann of Mexico, Chris Lagemann and wife, Debra, of St. Peters, Paul Lagemann of Mexico, Michael Lagemann and wife, Cathy of St. Ann, and Rose Lagemann and fiancé, Bernie Walter of Rapidan, Va.; two step-children, Angie Henderson and husband, Dave of Winfield, and John McMullen and wife, Cathy of El Portal, Calif.; six grandchildren, Lynn McKay, Sara Henderson, Adam Henderson, Kati Henderson, Dayne Lagemann and Zandi Lagemann; and five great-grandchildren, Zander, Simon, Mae, Declan and John. Joe also leaves one brother, Phillip Lagemann and wife, Wilma of Eolia; one sister, Margaret Kientzy of Silex; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many, many friends.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Louise Lagemann; his first wife, Evelyn Lagemann; six brothers, Thomas “Nick”, Eddie, Vincent, Jerry Wayne and John Lagemann, who was his identical twin; and three sisters, Dorothy Singleton, Bibiana Killebrew and Kathryn Scherer.

Serving as pallbearers were Mark Adam, Paul Adam, Jeff Adam, Adam Henderson, Mark Lagemann and Bernie Walter. Honorary pallbearers were Zander Henderson and Lynn McKay.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Carter-Ricks Funeral Home, 107 S. 5th Street; Elsberry, MO 63343.

Online condolences may be made at www.carterricksfuneralhome.com.