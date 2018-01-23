Action On The Hardwood Heats Up For 93rd Annual Bowling Green Tournament

The 93rd Annual Bowling Green Tournament kicked off on Monday, Jan. 22 with opening round action for the girls. The Boys bracket opens play on Tuesday.

The top-seeded Lady Cats advanced with a 56-13 victory over (8) Winfield. They will move on to the championship semifinal on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 5:30 p.m. in the high school gym.

The Lady Cats will square off with (4) Elsberry who defeated (5) Van-Far 41-27 in the opening round last night. Van-Far will take on Winfield in the consolation semifinal in the middle school gym at 5:30 on Jan. 24.

The (3) Clopton Lady Hawks took down the (6) Silex Lady Owls 58-26 to start the tournament. Clopton will face (2) North Callaway in the championship semifinal at 6:50 p.m. in the high school gym on Jan. 24. The (7) Louisiana Lady Bulldogs fell to North Callaway 65-47 last night. Louisiana will take on Silex in the consolation semifinal in the middle school gym at 6:50 p.m.

Opening round action for the boys starts tonight (Tuesday, Jan. 23). Top-seeded Van-Far will take on (8) Silex at 5:30 p.m. in the high school gym. Following that game, the (4) Bowling Green Bobcats will square off with (5) Elsberry at 6:50 p.m.

In the middle school gym (2) North Callaway will play (7) Clopton at 5:30 p.m. and the game between (3) Louisiana and (6) Winfield will follow at 6:50 p.m.

The public is encouraged to attend the games and support the area athletes. Every game will be archived on TribCast online at www.thepeoplestribune.com along with free, downloadable photo highlights. Find complete coverage from the tournament in next week’s edition of The People’s Tribune.