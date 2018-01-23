Champ Clark Bridge To Be Closed During Daytime Hours Next Week For Maintenance

If the weather holds the Champ Clark Bridge will have closures next week for maintenance.

Closures are scheduled for 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. starting on Monday, Jan. 29 to Friday, Feb. 2.

As crews work to construct piers for the new bridge, there have been some “close calls” from debris coming off the existing bridge.

“The narrowness of the existing Champ Clark Bridge can cause side mirrors and other debris to be a safety concern for crews below the bridge on the barges,” explained Missouri Department of Transportation Resident Engineer Brandi Baldwin, P.E. “We will be installing netting on the outside of the existing bridge to catch anything that falls or is thrown out, and this work will require workers to be on the outside of the truss working from a crane, and workers inside the truss working from a man-lift,” she further explained.

Motorists need to use alternate routes during these times.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map. You can also visit us online at www.modot.org/northeast. To stay updated on all Champ Clark Bridge news, please visit www.champclarkbridge.com.

You can also subscribe to text and email alerts specific to the Champ Clark Bridge at https://www6.modot.mo.gov/eMoDOTWeb/jsp/signon/signon.jsp.