Filing Period Ends For April Election

Several Municipal Seats To Be Contested In Louisiana & Bowling Green

The filing deadline has passed and those who have thrown their name in the hat will appear on the ballot for the upcoming April 3 election.

The filing period was held from Dec. 12, 2017 until Jan. 16, 2018. Those interested in filing as an official write-in candidate should contact the Pike County Clerk’s office for more information.

Bowling Green

Mayor (two-year term): Donald Hunter (I), James Walker and Jim Arico.

Ward I (two-year term): Adrian Hendricks and Mike Pugh (I).

Ward I (one-year unexpired term): Diane Kirkpatrick and Tonya Huber.

Ward II (two-year term): Dennis “Mark” Bair (I).

Ward III (two-year term): Craig Burnett (I).

Collector (two-year term): Joyce Megown (I).

Louisiana

Mayor (four-year term): Marvin Brown and Joey Minor.

Ward I (two-year term): Tim Jackson (I) and James Davis.

Ward II (two-year term): Robert Jenne and Myles Neff.

Ward III (two-year term): Tim Carter and Chuck Hoffman (I).

Ward IV (two-year term): Rodney Dolbeare.

Ward IV (one-year unexpired term): Bob Ringhausen (I).

Clarksville

Collector (two-year term): Shirley Underwood (I).

North Ward (two-year term): No filings.

South Ward (two-year term): Joanna Brock (I).

South Ward (one-year unexpired term): Don Mirick (I).

Eolia

Incumbents David Land and Tim Nothaker have re-filed for two-year terms on the Board of Trustees.

Curryville

Mayor (two-year term): No filings.

City Collector (two-year term): No filings.

Of the three at-large two-year seats for the Curryville board both incumbants Larry Shaw and Jeanie Barton have filed.

Frankford

For the two-year terms on the board both incumbents Andy Smith and Gale Griffith Frolos have filed.

Farber

For the two-year terms on the board both incumbents Lynn Flowers and Tony Shade have filed.

Vandalia

Mayor (two-year term): Ralph Kuda (I), Debbie Hopke and Doug Bontz.

Ward I (two-year term): Ramon Barnes (I).

Ward II (two-year term): Janet Turner (I).

Ward III (two-year term): John Weiser (I).

Bowling Green School Board

Scott Smith (I) and Allen Chandler have filed for the two three-year terms.

Louisiana School Board

Pam Todd-Watts (I), and Marvin Brown (I) have filed for the two three-year terms.

Clopton School Board

Clay Lockard (I), Jessica Spoonster (I) and Curt Mitchell have filed for the two three-year terms.

Van-Far School Board

Greg Frost (I), Anthony “Tony” Dameron, Joni (Jennings) Barnett, and Peter G. Nasir (I) have filed for the two three-year seats.

Silex School Board

Ben Henke (I), Jerry Cox and Kim Ellis (I) have filed for the two three-year terms.

BONCL School Board

Vicky Keely (I) and Robert Griffith (I) have filed for the two three-year terms.

PCMH Board of Trustees

Kevin Keely (I) filed for reelection to the five-year term on the board.

Pike County Home Health, Home Care & Hospice Board

Karl Dewey (I), Karen Arico, Elisha Murray Koenig and Jerry L. Hickerson (I) have filed for the two four-year seats on the board.