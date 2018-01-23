Filing Period Ends For April Election
Several Municipal Seats To Be Contested In Louisiana & Bowling Green
The filing deadline has passed and those who have thrown their name in the hat will appear on the ballot for the upcoming April 3 election.
The filing period was held from Dec. 12, 2017 until Jan. 16, 2018. Those interested in filing as an official write-in candidate should contact the Pike County Clerk’s office for more information.
Bowling Green
Mayor (two-year term): Donald Hunter (I), James Walker and Jim Arico.
Ward I (two-year term): Adrian Hendricks and Mike Pugh (I).
Ward I (one-year unexpired term): Diane Kirkpatrick and Tonya Huber.
Ward II (two-year term): Dennis “Mark” Bair (I).
Ward III (two-year term): Craig Burnett (I).
Collector (two-year term): Joyce Megown (I).
Louisiana
Mayor (four-year term): Marvin Brown and Joey Minor.
Ward I (two-year term): Tim Jackson (I) and James Davis.
Ward II (two-year term): Robert Jenne and Myles Neff.
Ward III (two-year term): Tim Carter and Chuck Hoffman (I).
Ward IV (two-year term): Rodney Dolbeare.
Ward IV (one-year unexpired term): Bob Ringhausen (I).
Clarksville
Collector (two-year term): Shirley Underwood (I).
North Ward (two-year term): No filings.
South Ward (two-year term): Joanna Brock (I).
South Ward (one-year unexpired term): Don Mirick (I).
Eolia
Incumbents David Land and Tim Nothaker have re-filed for two-year terms on the Board of Trustees.
Curryville
Mayor (two-year term): No filings.
City Collector (two-year term): No filings.
Of the three at-large two-year seats for the Curryville board both incumbants Larry Shaw and Jeanie Barton have filed.
Frankford
For the two-year terms on the board both incumbents Andy Smith and Gale Griffith Frolos have filed.
Farber
For the two-year terms on the board both incumbents Lynn Flowers and Tony Shade have filed.
Vandalia
Mayor (two-year term): Ralph Kuda (I), Debbie Hopke and Doug Bontz.
Ward I (two-year term): Ramon Barnes (I).
Ward II (two-year term): Janet Turner (I).
Ward III (two-year term): John Weiser (I).
Bowling Green School Board
Scott Smith (I) and Allen Chandler have filed for the two three-year terms.
Louisiana School Board
Pam Todd-Watts (I), and Marvin Brown (I) have filed for the two three-year terms.
Clopton School Board
Clay Lockard (I), Jessica Spoonster (I) and Curt Mitchell have filed for the two three-year terms.
Van-Far School Board
Greg Frost (I), Anthony “Tony” Dameron, Joni (Jennings) Barnett, and Peter G. Nasir (I) have filed for the two three-year seats.
Silex School Board
Ben Henke (I), Jerry Cox and Kim Ellis (I) have filed for the two three-year terms.
BONCL School Board
Vicky Keely (I) and Robert Griffith (I) have filed for the two three-year terms.
PCMH Board of Trustees
Kevin Keely (I) filed for reelection to the five-year term on the board.
Pike County Home Health, Home Care & Hospice Board
Karl Dewey (I), Karen Arico, Elisha Murray Koenig and Jerry L. Hickerson (I) have filed for the two four-year seats on the board.