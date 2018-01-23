Missouri Baseball Coaches Association Presents Wes Rowden Award For His Years Of Service

Long-time baseball coach Wes Rowden was presented an award over the weekend recognizing his years of service.

Rowden received the Bill and Janet Seamon Distinguished Service Award on behalf of the Missouri Baseball Coaches Association at their annual banquet.

“It was a tremendous honor for me,” Rowden said.

He has spent almost 35 years coaching the diamond sport in addition to teaching. Last year he retired from the Van-Far School District.

“I found out about a month ago. Bill called me to make sure I would be at the banquet. I was really surprised. I was shocked. I actually sat on the committee that selected the very first recipient of the award a few years ago,” Rowden explained.

He said its an honor just under being in the Hall of Fame. His name will be inscribed on a plaque that sits outside the Hall of Fame in Springfield.

Rowden has been involved in the association for many years in addition to coaching. He started out in 1984 as an assistant coach at Forrest Park Community College where he spent one year. He also spent one year at Montrose High School and three years at Climax Springs High School (where he was the coach after Blake Skillman). He spent 15 years at Green Ridge High School before coming to Van-Far in 2001. His overall record is 233-278 and the Indians won the district championship last year before he retired.

This year Rowden will remain active as an assistant coach for the program.

“I think it’s great. I love coaching. There was a year when I didn’t and I missed it so much I had to get back to it,” Rowden said. “I’ve played the game my whole life. I wanted to be a professional baseball player like many of my friends. I just love the game.”

He noted that he’s had great student athletes over the years, too.

“It’s a great relationship you get to build with kids.”

Rowden has also coached softball over the years in addition to teaching high school social studies.

Rowden has also given his time and talent to the association. He spent the past 10 years as secretary. He’s also coached two of the All-Star games that are hosted every year by the association.

“It was just really great. I was honored.”