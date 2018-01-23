Quilters Sought To Make Squares For Bicentennial

In addition to the many fundraiser events leading up to Louisiana celebrating its 200th anniversary, a local woman has volunteered to help craft a quilt of the town’s history.

Helen Crew has done similar projects in the past. She came up with the idea of making a quilt celebrating Louisiana’s history. It will be raffled during the big celebration June 30 through July 4.

“People can make blocks about something in Louisiana’s history and I will put it together,” Crew explained. “I like to make quilts.”

Individuals interested in participating should contact Crew to discuss the theme of their square and color options. There will be space for 35 blocks that are 10 and one-half inches square on machine-washable cotton fabric.

“The money raised from the quilt will be going to a good cause,” she added.

She pointed out there is plenty of history from which to draw upon for inspiration. Crew will be doing a square featuring the official logo of the Bicentennial.

The finished product will be a quilt for a queen-size bed about 60×80. The quilt will also come with a booklet that includes a brief essay describing what each square represents.

“This is a worthwhile cause. It think it will be really great.”

Crew has done quilts dealing with the underground railroad and slavery and recently completed a special event wall hanging quilt for the last eclipse.

Those interested in providing a square and description of the historic event, place, etc., should contact Crew at 324-3055.

Find more information about the upcoming Bicentennial and related events at www.louisiana200.com and on the Facebook page.