Bowling Green Tournament: Ladies Semifinal Round

Join The People’s Tribune Wednesday (1/24) for TribCast Coverage of ladies semifinal round action from the 93rd Annual Bowling Green Invitational. Coverage from both the High School Gym and the Middle School Gymnasium begins at 5:15 PM with the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative/TribCast Pregame.

Championship Semifinals from the High School Gym include: (1)Bowling Green vs. (4)Elsberry at 5:30 PM and (2)North Callaway against (3)Clopton at 6:50 PM.

The Consolation Semifinals in the Middle School Gym includes (5)Van-Far vs. (8)Winfield at 5:30 and (3)Clopton vs. (6)Silex at 6:50