Bowling Green Tournament: Men’s Semifinal Round
Join The People’s Tribune Thursday (1/25) for TribCast Coverage of boys semifinal round action from the 93rd Annual Bowling Green Invitational. Coverage from both the High School Gym and the Middle School Gymnasium begins at 5:15 PM with the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative/TribCast Pregame.
Championship Semifinals from the High School Gym include: (1)Van-Far vs. (5)Elsberry at 5:30 PM and (2)North Callaway against (3)Louisiana at 6:50 PM.
The Consolation Semifinals in the Middle School Gym includes (4)Bowling Green vs. (8)Silex at 5:30 and (7)Clopton vs. (6)Winfield at 6:50