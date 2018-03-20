Community Congratulates Van-Far State Champs

Bring out the band and the fire trucks, police cars, trucks and the motorcycles!

A congratulatory parade and recognition ceremony was held at Van-Far last week for the Class 2 State Champion Indians basketball team on Thursday, March 15.

Coaches Pat Connaway and Brett Reading addressed those attending the ceremony following the parade.

Above, Caden Wilburn signs the back of a t-shirt for a little fan as Trey Miller and other team members greet members of the community.

Find more photos on page 20 and in the Trib Photos section of this website.