Help Wanted

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS The Bowling Green School District is accepting applications for full-time bus drivers with their Commercial Driver’s License Class B with passenger and school bus endorsements. Interested candidates should contact the superintendent’s office for an application, 700 W. Adams, Bowling Green, MO 63334; phone 573-324-5441.

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS Louisiana R-II is accepting applications for a full-time night-time custodian. Hours are 6 a.m.-2:30 p.m. This is a great opportunity for someone that prefers to work independently. The position includes health insurance and retirement. Applicants may apply at the superintendent’s office located at 3321 Georgia St., Louisiana, MO 63353.

HELP WANTED 1 Part-time position and 1 Full-time positon is available for the Community Inclusion department (up to 29 hrs. per week for the part-time) available to support individuals who have developmental disabilities to be successfully living independently in the community. Applicants must be willing to be flexible with their work hours as it will depend upon the needs of the individual being supported. Must be 18, have earned a high school diploma or GED, have a valid driver’s license and pass pre-employment drug test and criminal record check. Salary based on experience minimum start wage $9.00/hr. with increase available after probation period is successfully completed. Apply in person at 900 Independence Drive, Bowling Green, MO 63334. 573-324-5493. PCADD operates its programs and services without regard to race, color, or national origin, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. EOE.

HELP WANTED MAINTENANCE/GROUNDS, HOUSEKEEPERS & GUARDS. Some weekends required. Apply in person at Tievoli Hills resort at 25795 Hwy. N in Clarksville. Call 573-242-3577 for more info. EOE & Drug Free Employer

HELP WANTED SERVICE COORDINATOR working with persons who have developmental disabilities. This full time position requires one year professional experience in social work, special education, psychology, counseling, vocational rehabilitation, nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy or closely related area or one or more years of experience in providing direct care to persons with developmental disabilities AND graduation from an accredited four year college or university with major specialization (24 semester hours) in the social or behavioral sciences, special education, nursing, counseling, vocational rehabilitation or closely related areas. Good benefits. Salary commensurate with experience. EOE. Champ Clark Service Coordination, 912 Highway 161, Bowling Green, Mo 63334, (573) 324-6226.