Two Route 79 Bridge Replacement Projects Awarded In Pike County

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission recently awarded a contract to Bleigh Construction Company of Palmyra, for two bridge replacement projects on Missouri Route 79. One of the bridges is located over Ramsey Creek, about 2.5 miles north of Annada, and the other bridge is over Fox Creek, located 2 miles south of Clarksville. The total combined cost of both projects is $1,773,151.82.

“These bridges have been let out to bid as one project, and we have included in the contract to close both bridges at the same time for replacement. Once the contractor closes either of the bridges, they will have 110 calendar days to complete both bridges and reopen Route 79,” explained MoDOT Area Engineer Brian Haeffner. Haeffner added that he and the project manager contacted residents who live between the bridges about the options, and there was consensus that closing both simultaneously was the best option. “The marked detour will be Pike County Route W and Pike County Route H, and we will inform the public through social media and local press of the progress along the way. There will also be message boards in place to warn motorists of the upcoming work,” said Haeffner. The notice to proceed on the replacements is April 9 and the contract requires all construction to be completed by Sept. 15, 2018 to limit the impact on harvest season. A more specific schedule will be shared once the contractor has determined the date to start the work.

“The existing bridge over Fox Creek is 24 feet wide and the existing bridge over Ramsey Creek is 22 feet wide. Both of the new bridges will be 32 feet wide and much safer for the traveling public,” explained Haeffner. Ramsey Creek and Fox Creek are the last bridges to be replaced on Missouri Route 79 between Hannibal and Winfield. The bridge at Winfield, over McLean Creek, is scheduled to be replaced in 2020.

