Buddy James Graves Sr.

Buddy James Graves Sr., 60, of Vandalia died Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at the University Hospital in Columbia surrounded by his loving family.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m., at Farber Baptist Church with Bob Giltner officiating. Burial will be at Lick Creek Cemetery in Perry at a later date.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., Saturday.

Buddy was born Jan. 28, 1958 in Perry to Billie Sr., and Mary Cullom Graves. He married Cindy Carter Graves on Aug. 6, 1977 in Thompson. They had two children, a son, Buddy Graves Jr., and wife, Brenda and a daughter, Joanne Morton; five grandchildren, Mary Graves, Buddy Graves III, Brandon Graves, Emily Tarrants, and Rayna Tarrants. Bud also had 12 siblings, Billie Graves Jr., and the late Becky, Cathy and Wayne Andell, Sonya and Bob Jeffries, the late Donnie Graves, Carrie Hurd and the late Alan Hurd, the late Cadena Carrico, Ceba and Arthur Allen, Brady Graves Sr., and Donna, Brian and Alex Graves, Cheryl Brown and Roger Taylor, Callie and Ted Fowler, Celia Graves and Chris Casto, and the late Joe Horton. He also has many nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, and cousins.

He worked all his life as a farm hand, mechanic and body man, he was a jack of all trades untile his health prevented him from working.

Buddy was baptized at Farber Baptist Church where he attended until his health prevented him to.

He loved to cook, crochet, hunt, fish and tinker with anything with a gear. Bud’s favorite thing to do was spend time with his family. He was a very loving and giving man in life, as he was in death. Bud donated his organs so others could live.

Also preceding him in death were his parents and father and mother-in-law, Donald and Dorothy Carter.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Farber Baptist Church in his memory.