Carolyn Irene Luck

Carolyn Irene Luck, 75, of Louisiana died Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at her home near Louisiana.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Saturday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Rev. Terry Cook officiated. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery in Clarksville.

Visitation was from 4-8 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

She was born Jan. 9, 1943 in Louisiana to Wilford and Amelia Cavanaugh Ward. She was married to Joe Ed Luck on Dec. 30, 1966 at Buffalo Presbyterian Church near Louisiana.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Ed Luck; two sons, Roderick Edward Luck and wife, Rhonda and Erik Cavanaugh Luck; her grandchildren, Dalton Luck and wife, Taylor, Forrest Luck, and Samuel Luck; a sister, Kay Crowder, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wilford Ward, mother, Amelia Sitton, and step-father, Ralph Severns.

Carolyn had been owner and operator of Lucks Shoes for many years and later worked for Fifth Gear in Louisiana. She enjoyed doing yardwork and going fishing. She was Baptist by faith.

She will be remembered as a loving wife and mother.

Honorary pallbearer was Jim Pitzer. Pallbearers was Dalton Luck, Forrest Luck, Samuel Luck, Mike Geery, Jason Luck, and Brian Crowder.

Memorials may be given to the American Diabetes Association or to Greenwood Cemetery, Clarksville.