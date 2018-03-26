Flossie Mae Kenaston

Flossie Mae Terry Kenaston, 86, of Vandalia died Friday, March 23, 2018 at SSM St. Mary’s Audrain in Mexico.

Funeral services will be Wednesday graveside at 2 p.m., at the Vandalia Cemetery with Kenny Haddock officiating. Interment will be in the Vandalia Cemetery.

No visitation will be held.

She was born Feb. 4, 1932 in Farber, the daughter of Grover Sylvester and Mary Jane Wallen Terry. She married Carroll Kenaston in Kansas City. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include a niece, Teresa I. Hendrix and husband, Ron of Vandalia; two great-nephews: Travis Hendrix of Vandalia, and Sean Lovelace and wife, Wendy of Jefferson City; great-great-nephew, Zach Love-lace of Jefferson City and nephew, John Willis of Spring Hill, Fla.

She was preceded in death by: parents; husband, Carroll Kenaston; one brother who died in infancy; four sisters, Lucille Veredenburg, Della Willis, Katherine Durham and Ione Drainer; a niece, Brinda Pargeon and two great-nephews, Christopher Lovelace and Bryon Willis.

She grew up and attended schools in the Farber area. Flossie spent most of her youth in the Farber/Vandalia area and lived in Kansas City while in her 30s.

Flossie and Carroll married and moved to Texas where she stayed until moving back to Vandalia in 1989. She attended Southside Baptist Church in Vandalia and enjoyed her hobbies of television, puzzles and playing bingo.

Pallbearers will be Ron Hendrix, Travis Hendrix, Sean Lovelace, Zach Lovelace, Errett Pargeon, and Payton Pargeon.