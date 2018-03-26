James ‘Jim’ Virgil Collins

James “Jim” Virgil Collins 73, of Columbia, formerly of Bowling Green died Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Harry S Truman Veterans Hospital in Columbia.

A private memorial will be held at a later date

He was born Nov. 7, 1944 in Lansing, Mich., the son of the late Sturley and Jewell Rush Collins.

Jim graduated from Bowling Green High School and had the distinct honor of being a member of the 1962 state champions basketball team.

He was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Jim worked and retired from Hercules in Louisiana. He loved all sports and especially enjoyed golfing, bowling and watching high school basketball.

Surviving are one sister-in-law; Barbara Quisenberry; three nieces: Tina Noennig, Tammy Splain and Patty Quisenberry; one nephew; Jason Quisenberry; two great nephews; Jordan Splain and Will Quisenberry and a host of cousins.

He was preceded in death by one brother; Dub Quisenberry.

Expression of sympathy may be made to the Central Missouri Honor Flight.

