Richard Lee Spies

Funeral services for Richard Lee Spies of Elsberry were held at 11 a.m., Saturday at Carter-Ricks Funeral Home in Elsberry. The Rev. Charles Moore, pastor of Noix Creek Baptist Church in Louisiana officiated with burial in Elsberry City Cemetery.

Visitation was from 4-8 p.m., Friday at Carter-Ricks Funeral Home in Elsberry.

Rick, 53, died Saturday, March 17, 2018 at his home in Elsberry.

Born March 22, 1964 in Sunnyvale, Calif., he was the son of Edward Eugene and Loretta Martin Spies. He was a graduate of Elsberry High School.

Rick worked as a general contractor for AVMATS. Rick loved shooting pool, golfing, deer hunting and riding his motorcycle.

Survivors include his children, Brandon Spies of Elsberry and Angelina Marie Spies of Springfield; and one grandchild, Payge Roper. Rick also leaves his parents, Gene Spies and wife, Jane, and Loretta Spies, all of Elsberry; three brothers, Michael Spies and wife, Virginia of Elsberry, Mark Spies of Pixel, Miss., and Caleb Spies of Elsberry; two sisters, Kerry Banaszek and Rebecca Timms, both of Elsberry; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Stephen Spies.

Serving as pallbearers were Dwayne Spies, Bob Manning, Nick Fernandez, Caleb Spies, Jeff Harrison and Bob Harrison.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice, c/o Carter-Ricks Funeral Home, 107 S. 5th Street; Elsberry, MO 63343.

Online condolences may be made at www.carterricksfuneralhome.com.