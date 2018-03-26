Sidney D. Anderson

Sidney D. Anderson, 77, of Louisiana died Sunday, March 18, 2018 at Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana.

Graveside services were at 11 a.m., Friday at Riverview Cemetery in Louisiana.

He was born on May 25, 1940 in Louisiana to Charles M. and Bessie Mae Terrell Anderson.

He is survived by two sisters, Elsie Ingram of Bowling Green, and Betty Early of Louisiana.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Hazel Morey and Rosa Stemler, and a brother, William Leonard Anderson.

Sidney had been a member of the Doniphan Baptist Church in Doniphan. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana was in charge of arrangements.