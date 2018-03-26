Stanley W. James

Stanley W. James, 78, of Vandalia died Monday, March 19, 2018 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Funeral services were Thursday at 11 a.m., at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center with the Rev. Bob Hoehn officiating. Music was provided by Sharon Hoehn – pianist. Interment was in Vandalia Cemetery.

Visitation was Wednesday from 5-7 p.m., at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center, Vandalia.

He was born July 6, 1939 in rural Vandalia, the son of Wayne Anthon and Eva Martha Rickard James. He married Nona Louise Nation in Vandalia on Nov. 22, 1958. She survives

Other survivors include two sons, Alan W. James and wife, Paula of Vandalia, and Cory C. James and wife, Amber of Bowling Green; one daughter, Anita L. Orf and husband, Marty of Bowling Green; five grandchildren, Christine N. Orf of Bowling Green; Justin R. Orf and wife, Callie of Troy; Jessica D. James of Wellsville; Nicholas W. James of Vandalia; Cody W. James of Vandalia; six great-grandchildren, Kaleb R. Orf, Roland N. Orf, Mila L. Orf and Maddyn R. Orf, all of Troy; Riley S. VanBoening and Presley L. Marshall, both of Wellsville.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Stanley was born in rural Vandalia and lived most of his adult life on the family’s farm. Stanley was a 1957 Vandalia High School graduate. Besides farming, he started working for Harbison-Walker Refractories in 1962 in the maintenance department. Stanley retired in 2003 after over 41 years at the plant. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, the Vandalia Lion’s Club and the Vandalia Flying Club. Stanley also served on the Van-Far Ambulance Board.

His hobbies included hunting, fishing, coyote hunting, camping and woodworking.

Pallbearers were Justin Orf, Nick James, Cody James, Marty Orf, Roger James and Mike Klug. Honorary pallbearers were granddaughters and great-grandchildren.

Memorials are encouraged to the American Cancer Society.