HELP WANTED: SERVICE COORDINATOR working with persons who have developmental disabilities. This full time position requires one year professional experience in social work, special education, psychology, counseling, vocational rehabilitation, nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy or closely related area or one or more years of experience in providing direct care to persons with developmental disabilities AND graduation from an accredited four year college or university with major specialization (24 semester hours) in the social or behavioral sciences, special education, nursing, counseling, vocational rehabilitation or closely related areas. Good benefits. Salary commensurate with experience. EOE. Champ Clark Service Coordination, 912 Highway 161, Bowling Green, Mo 63334, (573) 324-6226.

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS The Bowling Green School District is accepting applications for full-time bus drivers with their Commercial Driver’s License Class B with passenger and school bus endorsements. Interested candidates should contact the superintendent’s office for an application, 700 W. Adams, Bowling Green, MO 63334; phone 573-324-5441.

HELP WANTED Full time driver needed for dump truck and end dump in Lincoln County. Some Hiring Guidelines are: Must be 23 years of age • Must have 2 year • No more than 2 moving violations in the past 12 months • No more than 4 moving violations in the past 36 months • No excessive speeding in a commercial vehicle of 15mph or more in the past 12 months • No improper lane change, following to close in the past 18 months. • No hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident, or failure to report an accident • All DOT record-able accidents will be reviewed prior to qualifying • No DUI/DWI in the past 5 years • No previous positive tests in past 10 years. Please contact our office at 636-528-0779 to apply

HELP WANTED Maintenance/Grounds, Housekeepers & Guards. Some weekends required. Apply in person at Tievoli Hills resort at 25795 Hwy. N in Clarksville. Call 573-242-3577 for more info. EOE & Drug Free Employer.

HELP WANTED SOMEONE to spray tall evergreen trees for bag worms. Need someone to mow. 485-4397 after 6 p.m.