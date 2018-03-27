Highway 79 To Close At Bridges

Weather permitting the Missouri Department of Transportation’s contractor, Bleigh Construction, will close Missouri Route 79 mid-morning on Monday, April 9, to begin demolition of the Ramsey and Fox Creek bridges and construction of new bridges.

The cost of both bridge replacements is more than $1.7 million, and the road is expected to reopen mid July.

Ramsey Creek is located about 2.5 miles north of Annada, Fox Creek is located 2 miles south of Clarksville. Residents in the area between those two bridges have been informed of plans to close both bridges at the same time. Message boards will alert MO 79 travelers of the upcoming closure.

“The bridges will be built simultaneously, which helps reduce the amount of time the road is closed,” said MoDOT Area Engineer, Brian Haeffner, P.E. The recommended and marked detour will be over Route H and Route W.

For more information contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). You can visit the MoDOT Northeast District site at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast, or sign up for road work and project updates through email and text alerts at https://www6.modot.mo.gov/eMoDOTWeb/jsp/signon/signon.jsp.