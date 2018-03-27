Two Vandalia Residents Arrested On Multiple Charges

On Saturday, March 24 at approximately 1:50 p.m., Callaway County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted an investigative traffic stop on Interstate 70 west of Kingdom City reference a felony investigation.

During the course of the traffic stop, Michael Fitch, 37, of Vandalia refused to exit the sleeper unit of the stopped vehicle (tractor-trailer unit). Fitch was a wanted fugitive out of Callaway County for felony tampering with a motor vehicle. As Fitch continued to refuse commands, deputies forcibly removed Fitch and took him into custody.

Another vehicle passenger, Tiffany Cox, 28, of Vandalia was found to be in possession of drug (meth) paraphernalia and was taken into custody.

Fitch remains incarcerated in the Callaway County Jail regarding the Callaway County warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle, in addition to a second charge of felony resisting arrest. Fitch is being held on a court set bond of $20,000.00 (of which, $5,000 is cash only). Cox completed bond and was released being court appearance.

Throughout the days prior, the Vandalia Police Department had assisted in attempting to locate Fitch regarding the Callaway County warrant.

Citizens are reminded they may provide crime tips by calling Callaway County Crimestopper’s at 573-592-2474 or by online submission at www.callawaysheriff.org. Tips may be provided anonymously.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges could be forthcoming.

All suspects are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.