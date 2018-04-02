Evelyn Houchins

Evelyn Houchins, 87, died Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at The Christian Village in Lincoln, Ill.

Graveside services were at 11 a.m., Monday at Curryville Cemetery.

Evelyn was born Dec. 20, 1930 in Frankford, the daughter of Vernie and Edith Jones Baker. She married Robert Houchins on March 16, 1953 in Bowling Green. He preceded her in death Oct. 18, 2000.

Evelyn is survived by two sons, Edward Houchins of Lincoln, Ill., and Robert Houchins of Mason City, Ill.; three step-daughters, Margaret Ann Meyers of Palmyra, Mary Lee Hopke of Bowling Green, and Linda Duckworth of Hannibal; 16 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her 10 siblings.

Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green was in charge of arrangements.

