Joyce Dean Couch

Funeral services for Joyce Dean Couch, 82, of Louisiana will be held Saturday at 2 p.m., at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., at the funeral home.

She was born April 24, 1935 in Pike County to Elaine Jones and Alfred Lionberger.

Survivors include a son, Robert ‘Robbie’ Dean Couch Jr., and wife, Lynn Mar; a daughter, Glenda Elaine Sherman and husband, Mike, both of Louisiana; three step-children, Wendy McCormick, Clay McCormick, and Carol Ann St. Clair; 13 grandchildren, Amy Taylor of Louisiana, Angela Schnuriger and husband, Alan, Robert “Dean” Couch II, and wife, Katie of Pittsfield, Ill., Hollie Couch of Pittsfield, Ill., Dillon, Cole, Jared and Conner Couch of Louisiana, Freedom White and husband, Ron of Pleasant Hill, Ill., April Epperson and husband, Chad of Louisiana; Heather Wernowsky and husband, Lee of Marathon, Fla., James Horton Jr., and wife, Alissa of Pleasant Hill, Ill., Echo Klitz and husband, Forrest of Jacksonville, Fla.; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, husband, significant other, and a grandson.

Joyce graduated from Louisiana High School and married Robert “Bob” Dean Couch Sr., on Aug. 9, 2953.

She worked at the local retail shops, moved to Pittsfield, Ill., with her husband and children, later returned to Louisiana in the late 1970s. Joyce bartended in local establishments in Louisiana and Clarksville then opened an establishment of her own, “Down Town Lounge.” She enjoyed retirement while taking care of her grandson with her significant other Lewis “Rudy” McCormick.

Joyce enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, making music CDs, and movies for friends and family, and loved watching MASH.