Classic Flag Goes on Display

The Louisiana Area Historical Museum is creating a new display for an old 48-star flag that has been in storage for many years.

The flag dates to the time before Alaska and Hawaii were admitted to the Union.

Plans call for the ensign to be displayed in the front room of the museum at 304 Georgia Street.

The facility opens for the season on Memorial Day Weekend.

Pictured, from left, are museum board members Judy Schmidt, Ned Glenn, Dorothy Webb, Trent Meyers, Linda Beer, John Murray, D. Randall Cone and Eileen Hoffman.