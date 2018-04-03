Maintenance To Temporarily Close The Champ Clark Bridge Overnight On April 12

If weather permits, the Champ Clark Bridge will be closed overnight on April 12-13 for maintenance.

The bridge will be temporarily closed from 11 p.m. on April 12 until 6 a.m. on April 13. Motorists will be expected to use alternate routes during this time.

All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map. Those traveling and the commuting public are encouraged to check the online map at www.modot.org daily for new work zones. MoDOT also offers e-update messages sent directly to your email when roadwork is scheduled. For more information contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636).