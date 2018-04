Salmon Signs With Webster University

2018 Van-Far graduate Walter Salmon, Jr., signed a letter of intent at Webster University to compete in track and field.

Salmon signed the letter in a ceremony on Wednesday, March 28.

Pictured, front row (l-r): Angella Baldwin, mother; Walter; Bransen Salmon, brother; and Andre Salmon, uncle. Second row: Cris Cross and Kevin Baldwin, Van-Far track coaches.

Walter is also the son of Walter Salmon Sr.