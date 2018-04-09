James ‘Flip’ Flaherty

James “Flip” Flaherty, 80, of Louisiana died Monday, April 2, 2018 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal.

Funeral services were at 3 p.m., Sunday at the First Christian Church in Louisiana with Stephanie Siefkas officiating Burial was at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Louisiana.

Visitation was from 1-3 p.m., Sunday at the church.

Mr. Flaherty was born Aug. 3, 1937 in St. Louis to Timie and Naomi West Flaherty. He was married to B. Elizabeth Kendall on Nov. 25, 1965 in Pleasant Hill, Ill.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Flaherty; two sons, Ryan Flaherty and wife, Tory, and Reed Flaherty and wife, Jennifer, both of Columbia; five grandchildren, Colin Flaherty, Kendall Flaherty, Jameson Flaherty, Parker Flaherty, and Ryker Flaherty; a sister, Nancy Pendzinski of Louisiana; a special sister-in-law, Linnie Sapp of Summer Hill, Ill.; a niece, Peggy Garner of Louisiana; a nephew, Fred Pendzinski of New London; and other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two nieces, Patricia Robertson and Mary Ellen Schafer, and a nephew, Mark Leahr.

Flip had attended the Ashburn School through the third grade and then Louisiana grade and high schools graduating in 1955. He was active in band, music, and football. He joined the United States Navy after graduation. Flip served on the USS Forrestal aircraft carrier working in radar, navigation, communications, and was also in the Navy choir.

After returning to Louisiana, he took a job in Washington D.C. working as an aide for Senator Edward Long for two years. He then joined the U.S. Postal Service as a substitute clerk in Louisiana until he became a fulltime clerk.

During his career he had served as officer in charge of postal services in Defiance, and Bowling Green, postmaster in Eolia, and finished his last 20 years as postmaster in Clarksville, retiring in 1997.

He also served as president in postal organizations and the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association and was on the MO Selective Service Board for 20 years.

He was a member of the First Christian Church and had served as a deacon, an elder, a trustee, chairman of the board, and sang in the church choir. He was a 50+ year member of the Masonic Lodge Perseverance #92 serving as Master twice over the years, and the Elks Lodge #791.

Flip had served on the Louisiana City Council for 10 years, was on the board of public works for several years, and was currently serving on the Louisiana Housing Board as vice-president. He was active in the Boy Scouts organization serving on the Great River Council, was a scout master for several years, and was very proud that both of his sons had obtained the rank of Eagle Scout.

He also was the “Voice of the Eagle” in several of the Eagle Scout ceremonies. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and playing cards. He will be remembered as a good husband and father, and a “Happy Irishman”.

Honorary pallbearers were David Hunter, Willard Wamsley, Carroll Schnitzer, Larry Wilfong, Walt Crew, Mark Shade, Virgil Beer, Russell Stephens, Fred Pendzinski, Dennis Kendall, Marvin Teckenbrock, and John McCauslin. Pallbearers were Randy Ottwell, Terry Leahr, Kevin Leahr, Bret Leahr, Vincent Sapp, Kasey Kendall, Stephen Kendall, and Bob O’Shea.

Memorials may be given to the First Christian Church in Louisiana, Pike County Memorial Hospital, or the James E. Cary Cancer Center in Hannibal.